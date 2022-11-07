1st Ironman in Civil Servant: Mishu Biswas completes Ironman Malaysia

Sports

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 05:56 pm

1st Ironman in Civil Servant: Mishu Biswas completes Ironman Malaysia

An Ironman triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organised by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC) consisting of a 3.9 km swim,  a 180.2 km bicycle ride, and a 42.2 km marathon run completed in that order, a total of 226.3 km. A participant gets 17 hours to finish the whole distance. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. 

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 05:56 pm
1st Ironman in Civil Servant: Mishu Biswas completes Ironman Malaysia

Mishu Biswas,  Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of the Detective Branch, Dmp participated in Ironman Malaysia on November 5, 2022. 

He finished the total 226.3 km in 13 hours and 19 minutes. He took 1 hour 40 minutes to swim 3.9 km,  7 hours 11 minutes to ride 180.2 km, and 4 hours 7 minutes to finish the 42.2 km marathon.

He placed 11th in his age category and 151st overall. He is the first-ever civil servant who made it possible.  

Navana group and Popular Life Insurance Limited was the sponsor in his journey. 

An Ironman triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organised by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC) consisting of a 3.9 km swim,  a 180.2 km bicycle ride, and a 42.2 km marathon run completed in that order, a total of 226.3 km. A participant gets 17 hours to finish the whole distance. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. 

Located within a cluster of tropical islands that attract visitors the world over, the race took the athletes on a truly Malaysian cultural journey through tropical, hilly, and demanding terrain passing traditional kampungs (villages), mangrove clusters, and rainforest vistas.

Before that, he did Ironman Turkey 70.3 in 2021 and he crossed the Bangla channel as the first-ever civil servant in 2020.

Others

misu biswas / Ironman Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

6h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

7h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

20h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

21h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

23h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation