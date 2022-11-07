1st Ironman in Civil Servant: Mishu Biswas completes Ironman Malaysia

Mishu Biswas, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of the Detective Branch, Dmp participated in Ironman Malaysia on November 5, 2022.

He finished the total 226.3 km in 13 hours and 19 minutes. He took 1 hour 40 minutes to swim 3.9 km, 7 hours 11 minutes to ride 180.2 km, and 4 hours 7 minutes to finish the 42.2 km marathon.

He placed 11th in his age category and 151st overall. He is the first-ever civil servant who made it possible.

Navana group and Popular Life Insurance Limited was the sponsor in his journey.

An Ironman triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organised by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC) consisting of a 3.9 km swim, a 180.2 km bicycle ride, and a 42.2 km marathon run completed in that order, a total of 226.3 km. A participant gets 17 hours to finish the whole distance. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

Located within a cluster of tropical islands that attract visitors the world over, the race took the athletes on a truly Malaysian cultural journey through tropical, hilly, and demanding terrain passing traditional kampungs (villages), mangrove clusters, and rainforest vistas.

Before that, he did Ironman Turkey 70.3 in 2021 and he crossed the Bangla channel as the first-ever civil servant in 2020.