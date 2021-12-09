18th MA Jabbar Memorial Tennis tournament to take place 11-17 Dec

Bangladesh Tennis Federation and Engineers Recreation Centre - an affiliate of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh are set to organise 18th MA Jabbar Memorial Tennis Tournament from 11-17 December of this year.

The tournament, named after the founder president of Engineer Club, MA Jabbar, will be sponsored by Max Group, said a press release.

A total of Tk204500 worth of prize money would be given to winners in the different categories, the press release added.

Among others, Officers Club, Uttara Club, International Club Dhaka and Nordic Club will participate in the event.