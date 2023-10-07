17 years apart, Shakib still shining bright for Tigers

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 03:01 pm

Shakib and Mushfiqur are the only two cricketers in the 2023 World Cup who were part of the 2007 edition of the tournament.

Before Bangladesh's ongoing World Cup match, the last time Bangladesh played an ODI in India was in 2006 in the ICC Champions Trophy against Zimbabwe. The Tigers won that game thanks to an unbeaten hundred from Shahriar Nafees. 

Shakib Al Hasan remains the only Bangladesh player from that XI who is still playing international cricket. In that match, he bowled very economically, giving away only 18 runs off his 10 overs and taking three wickets.

Bangladesh are back in India after 17 years to play an ODI and Shakib is still turning up the heat. Afghanistan got off to a fantastic touch as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran looked in imperious touch. 

Shakib got the much-needed breakthrough just before the powerplay was over. He also accounted for the wicket of Rahmat Shah as well. He then returned to get rid of Afghanistan's designated finisher Najibullah Zadran. 

His figures read 8-0-30-3. 

Shakib and Mushfiqur are the only two cricketers in the 2023 World Cup who were part of the 2007 edition of the tournament. 

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

