‘160 kmph he goes bang, hitting the ball in front of square’: Brett Lee narrates never-heard-before story of Ponting

Australia were dreaded as one of the strongest outfit back in the early 2000s, winning three consecutive 50-over World Cups (1999, 2003, and 2007). The team had a star-studded line-up in both departments with the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden leading the charge with the bat. The duo of Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath made the bowling department equally strong, with legendary spinner Shane Warne also being in the mix of things.

Among the other popular names, who helped Australia emerge as the cricketing giants, was Ricky Ponting. It was under his leadership, that Australia became the world champions in 2003 and 2007. Ponting represented Australia in all three formats and was also Australia's most successful Test captain. He led Australia to 48 wins in 77 Tests, superior to Steve Waugh's mark of 41 from 57.

Lauding the rich legacy left by Ponting, his former teammate and pacer Brett Lee shared a never heard story involving the former Australia captain.

"When he burst onto the scene in the 90s no one knew what was coming when they saw Ricky Ponting," the former pacer can be heard saying in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

He continued: "I think back to the cricket academy; back at 94-95 I was down there and we had to do a thing under the guidance of Rod Marsh.

"We had to face 12 balls at a 160 kmph off the bowling machine in the cricket net. You can imagine guys like me who aren't great batsmen being petrified, facing the bowling machine at 160 kmph getting hit everywhere; in the head, in the helmet, in the arm.

"Well, the rumour is that when he (Ponting) went there in the early 90s, he went there with a cap on. Rod Marsh said 'what are you doing?' He said 'I'm batting'. 160 kmph he goes bang, hitting the ball in front of the square; did not miss one. And Rod Marsh back then who was a wonderful coach and a great selector and a great talent scout said straightaway 'this guy will play a lot of cricket for Australia'."

Ponting represented Australia in 168 Tests, 375 ODIs, and 17 T20Is and slammed a total of 71 tons in all the formats combined. After hanging his boots, he switched to coaching and is currently the head coach of the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals.