157.4 kph: Coetzee clocks fastest delivery of IPL 2024

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 12:28 pm

Related News

157.4 kph: Coetzee clocks fastest delivery of IPL 2024

Gerald Coetzee also entered the all-time IPL list, albeit missing out on the 13-year-old record by Shaun Tait by a whisker.

Hindustan Times
02 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 12:28 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Gerald Coetzee may not have lived up to the expectations yet, having picked only three wickets so far in three matches in IPL 2024, which included a wicketless outing at the Wankhede Stadium against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, but the South Africa star got his name into history books after he pipped Mayank Yadav to record the fastest delivery in IPL 2024.

It was barely two nights ago, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow when Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank, making his debut in the match against Punjab Kings, clocked a 155.8 kmph delivery that left PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan "surprised". His stellar middle-over spell comprised nine 150-plus thunderbolts and three wickets, for 27 runs, as cricket fraternity watched the young Indian pacer in awe.

However, on Monday, Mayank's record was broken by Coetzee, who dished out a 157.4 kmph snorter during the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan. It came in the last ball of Rajasthan's successful chase at the Wankhede, with Riyan Parag, who just celebrated his half-century, getting the top-edge to the shorter delivery as the ball flew high over the wicketkeeper's head for a boundary.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Here is full list of fastest deliveries in IPL 2024:
157.4 kmph - Gerald Coetzee - MI vs RR

155.8 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153.9 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153.4 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153 kmph - Nandre Burger - RR vs DC

152.3 kmph - Gerald Coetzee - MI vs SRH

151.2 kmph - Alzarri Joseph - RCB vs KKR

150.9 kmph - Matheesha Pathirana - CSK vs GT

Not only did Coetzee top the IPL 2024 charts with that scorcher against the Royals, but also entered the all-time IPL list, albeit missing out on the 13-year-old record by Shaun Tait by a whisker. the Aussie legend remains at the top with his 157.71 kmph delivery in IPL 2011.

Fastest deliveries in IPL history:
Shaun Tait 157.71 kmph - 2011

Gerald Coetzee 157.4 kmph - 2024

Lockie Ferguson 157.3 kmph - 2022

Umran Malik 157 kmph - 2022

Anrich Nortje 156.22 kmph - 2020

Umran Malik 156 kmph - 2022

Mayank Yadav 155.8 kmph - 2024

Coetzee was roped in by Mumbai the mini-auction last December following his heroics at the 2023 World Cup in India, where he had become the first-ever South Africa bowler to pick 20 wickets in a single edition of the 50-over event. This was preceded by a breakout season in the SA20 last year, where he picked 23 wickets. However, the right-armer has managed only three wickets in three matches for Mumbai at an economy rate of 11.43.

Cricket

Gerald Coetzee / IPL 2024 / Mumbai Indians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

23m | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

5h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

28m | Videos
Life is returning to the dead river

Life is returning to the dead river

1h | Videos
14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

2h | Videos
5 Highest Paid Football Coaches in the World

5 Highest Paid Football Coaches in the World

16h | Videos