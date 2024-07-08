14-year-old chess prodigy Neer wins National championship

FIDE Master Manon Reja Neer, a 14-year-old chess prodigy, emerged as the undefeated champion in the 48th National Chess Championship yesterday, outperforming three Grandmasters. He won the title with 10 points in 13 games.

However, Neer was dealing with a whirlwind of emotions rather than celebrating his victory, mourning the sudden loss of his beloved coach, 'Zia Sir'.

Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman, who passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the 12th round of the championship, had recently started coaching players, including Neer.

Neer, who left for Sri Lanka yesterday to participate in two tournaments, emulated Zia by winning the championship at the same age. Zia had secured his first title at 14 in 1988.

The teenage chess prodigy has become the 16th player to win the national championship. His triumph not only marks a significant achievement but also mirrors GM Zia's early success.

However, the record for the youngest national champion still belongs to GM Niaz Murshed, who won in 1979 at the age of 13. Neer believes his performance at the 21st Bangkok Chess Club Open in April, where he scored 6.5 points out of nine, was crucial in helping him win the national championship after three previous attempts.