13 Arambagh footballers and club officials banned for match-fixing

Charges of match-fixing, live betting and match manipulation in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football against Arambagh Krira Sangha have been proved and the club has been banned from participating in the BPL for two seasons. The decision has been made by the disciplinary committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

The committee has banned 13 footballers, local and foreign recruits, as well as club officials for various terms for being involved with online betting. The matter has been confirmed by the BFF through a media release on Sunday.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) instructed the BFF to conduct an investigation after the former raised doubts over five League matches. Now that the charges have been proved, Arambagh KS have to pay a heavy penalty.

Arambagh have already been relegated from the Premier League and as part of the punishment, they will be further relegated to the first division, the third-tier of Bangladesh football. Also, they have to pay a financial penalty of BDT 5 Lakhs within September 28.

Thirteen people, including officials and players, have been banned for various terms. Former Arambagh president Minhazul Islam, former team manager Gowher Jahangir Rusho, former Indian fitness trainer Maidul Islam and former assistant team manager Arif Hossain have been banned from football for life due to their involvement in the allegations.

Former Indian physio Sanjay Bose and Indian game analyst Azizul Sheikh have been banned for 10 years. Former Arambagh goalkeeper Apel Mahmud has been given a five-year ban. Former players Abul Kashem Milon, Al Amin, Mohammad Rocky, Zahid Hossain, Kazi Rahad Miah, Mostafizur Rahman Saikat, Shamim Reza and Australia's Brady Smith have been banned for three years.

Former Nigerian players from Arambagh Christopher Chizoba, Omar Farooq, Rakibul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Fahad and Miraj Mollah have also been banned for two years.