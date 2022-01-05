12 Brisbane Heat players test Covid positive, match against Sixers postponed

"The League will advise a new date for the match as soon as possible. The Heat's game tomorrow against the Melbourne Renegades at GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, remains scheduled to go ahead. The club is working through the recruitment and testing requirements for players to take part in that match," stated an official release.

Photo: ICC via Getty Images
The Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers slated to be played on Wednesday evening at Metricon Stadium has been postponed.

Twelve Heat players today returned positive PCR tests for Covid-19 and are currently isolating. Despite its best endeavours, the club was unable to recruit enough replacement players in the 24 hours since the first case was identified to make up the required squad of 13 for tonight's match.

"The League will advise a new date for the match as soon as possible. The Heat's game tomorrow against the Melbourne Renegades at GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, remains scheduled to go ahead. The club is working through the recruitment and testing requirements for players to take part in that match," stated an official release.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: "We acknowledge the wholehearted efforts of the Brisbane Heat to field a team tonight. However, in the time available it was not possible for them to secure the 13 players required, hence the decision to postpone the match."

"At all times the League, in consultation with our Clubs, governments, broadcasters, partners and venues have worked tirelessly to make the best decision for the whole competition based on the information available, with health and safety the top priority," he added.

Further talking about the situation, Dobson said: "In this instance, the decision to postpone tonight's match was the only option available given the number of cases within the Heat squad and the inability to secure the required number of players fit to take the field."

