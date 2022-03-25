11th Independence Day Golf Tournament officially inaugurated 

Sports

TBS Report 
25 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 05:43 pm

11th Independence Day Golf Tournament officially inaugurated 

TBS Report 
25 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 05:43 pm
11th Independence Day Golf Tournament officially inaugurated 

The four-day "11th Toyota Navana Independence Day Cup Golf Tournament 2022" has been inaugurated at Army Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment.

Army Golf Club President Major General Md Moshfekur Rahman officially inaugurated the tournament Friday (25 March), reads a press release from ISPR.

Also present at the occasion were Waheed Azizur Rahman, CEO, Navana Group; Brigadier General Md Nazmul Alam (Retd) Director of Operations, Navana Limited; Brigadier General Shah Noor Jilani (Retd), Chairman Tournament Committee; Brigadier General Md Sajjad Hossain, Golf Captain, Army Golf Club; Colonel SM Shawkat Ali (Retd), Chief Executive Officer Army Golf Club and Lieutenant Colonel Md Golam Manzoor Siddiqui, Member Secretary, Army Golf Club. 

The tournament, which started on 23 March, will end on Saturday. 

The competition is being held in five categories with amateur golfers. The categories are - Senior, Junior, Regular, Ladies and Veteran.

According to the Army Golf Club, 750 golfers are taking part in the tournament including foreign participants.

The prize-giving ceremony of the tournament will be held at the same place on the evening of 29 March

golf tournament / ISPR

