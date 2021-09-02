111 international goals and counting, CR7 keeps records tumbling

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint-top scoring men's international player of all time, with his two goals last night against Ireland taking his tally to 111 goals in 180 matches for the national team, putting him at the top of the list of goalscorers on the international stage, surpassing Iran's Ali Daei.

The Business Standard (TBS) takes a look at all of the records CR7 has broken over the years.

1) All-time highest goalscorer in international football

The Portugal superstar now has 111 goals in 180 games for Portugal - surpassing the record previously held by Iran's Ali Daei.

The newly-signed Manchester United star equaled Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals after scoring twice in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France in the Euro 2020 group stages earlier this summer and has now surpassed the Iran legend.

Ronaldo showed off his fabled predatory instincts once again as he scored in the 89th minute to tie the score at 1-1 at Estadio Algarve, making history in the process.

The 36-year-old had only scored once in his country's opening three Group A matches but has doubled his account with another finish, becoming the most prolific frontman to ever grace international football in the process.

2) Most capped Portuguese player – 180 caps

With 173 appearances since 2003, Ronaldo has played more times for Portugal than any of his fellow countrymen – and by some distance as well.

3) Oldest player to score for Portugal in a major tournament

At 36 years, 130 days, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score for Portugal at a major tournament, breaking the record set by Pepe at World Cup 2018 (35 years, 124 days), when he scored against Hungary.

The Juve star also became the oldest player to score at least two goals in a European Championship match (at 36 years, 139 days) with his brace against France, breaking the record set by himself in Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary.

4) Most victories by a player at the Euros

Ronaldo was in a three-way tie for most victories at a European Championship, going into Euro 2020. He was tied on 11 wins with Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas. But with the win over Hungary, Ronaldo has taken the record all by himself.

5) Most goals in World Cup and Euros combined

Cristiano Ronaldo has another piece of history in his grasp after breaking the record of Germany legend Miroslav Klose when it comes to combined goals at World Cups and European Championships.

The Juventus superstar scored twice against France and that took his tally in World Cup and Euros to 21 goals, two clear of Klose who had 19.

6) First player to feature at five Euros

The Juventus forward has represented his country at every Euros since Portugal hosted the tournament in 2004, and he remains the talisman of the reigning champions 17 years later. Ronaldo has now played five Euros - a feat no player has matched so far.

7) First player to score at five Euros

Ronaldo has also scored in every Euro he has taken part in and when he scored a penalty against Hungary in the first group game, he became the only player to score in five different Euros.

8) All-time top scorer at the Euros

Before the start of Euro 2020, Ronaldo was tied with Michel Platini on nine Euro goals as the highest goalscorer in the tournament. He took that record for himself, having scored five goals already in three games. He now has 14 goals to his name and is well clear of Platini.