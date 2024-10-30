11 BCB directors, including former president Papon, lose positions

Since the political shift in Bangladesh, several directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have been in hiding. These directors have cut off all communication and have not participated in any BCB activities. There was much speculation about whether their positions would be vacated or if action would be taken against them. Finally, the BCB has reached a decision.

At Wednesday's board meeting, the decision was made to dismiss 11 directors from their posts due to their absence from three consecutive board meetings. This removal followed the BCB constitution's prescribed procedures. However, a total of 15 director positions are now vacant at the BCB. Eleven directors were removed, three resigned, and one passed away.

During today's board meeting, former BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon, along with Ismail Haider Mallick, A J M Nasir Uddin, Sheikh Sohel, Manzur Kader, Obaid Nizam, Tanvir Ahmed Tito, Gazi Golam Mortaza, Najeeb Ahmed, Advocate Anwarul Islam, and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, were officially declared as removed from their positions.

Former captains Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Khaled Mahmud Sujon, as well as veteran sports organiser Enayet Hossain Siraj, had already resigned. Their resignations were accepted today. Additionally, the position held by Alamgir Hossain Alo of the Barishal Divisional Sports Association has been vacated due to his passing. Altogether, elections will be held to fill these 15 vacant positions, following the constitutional process.

In August, following a change in government, Jalal Yunus resigned from his position as a BCB director, which he held as a nominee of the National Sports Council (NSC). Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby, who also held a director's position under the same quota, was requested to resign. When he refused, the NSC dismissed him.

Faruk Ahmed and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim were appointed as BCB directors in these two quota positions. On 21 August, Faruk was elected as the board's president by the board of directors in a special BCB meeting. Currently, active BCB directors include President Faruk, Nazmul Abedeen, Mahbub Anam, Fahim Sinha, Manjurul Alam, Akram Khan, Salauddin Chowdhury, Kazi Enam Ahmed, and Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu.

Several other key decisions were taken in the meeting. A committee has been formed to amend the BCB constitution, with Nazmul Abedeen appointed as the chair. The committee will review the current constitution and propose necessary amendments. Additionally, it was decided to establish modern gyms in Bangladesh's three Test venues—Mirpur, Chattogram, and Sylhet. The new schedule for the BPL was also released, with the 11th season set to kick off on 30 December and conclude on 7 February.

The meeting also discussed issues such as Nazmul Hossain Shanto's captaincy, Shakib Al Hasan's future with the national team, his participation in the Afghanistan series, and the appointment of an assistant coach. However, no immediate decisions were announced on these matters.

The BCB president is expected to meet Shanto, head coach Phil Simmons, and other team members tonight in Chattogram to discuss further. While the assistant coach's details were not disclosed, sources suggest that local coach Mohammad Salauddin will assume this role starting with the Afghanistan series.