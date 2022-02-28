From 104/1 to 192 all out, Tigers crumble like a house of cards

When Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das were batting at 104 for 1, in the 22nd over, already built a 61-run partnership, Bangladesh were surely eyeing for something above 280 from there. Well, who wouldn't? But they crumbled like a house of cards and were eventually bundled out for 192 after 46.5 overs. 

The hosts lost 9 wickets for only 88 runs in almost 25 overs.

Afghanistan have clawed back into this one superbly, and they have their spinners to thank.

Rashid and Nabi started off by drying the runs in the middle overs, causing some sort of panic in the Bangladeshi batsmen, who fell in the confusion of looking to play out Rashid and throw him off his lines with some attacking shots.

Liton Das was the only solid contributor with his 113-ball 86, and during his partnership with Shakib for the second wicket, it did look like they'd laid a pretty solid platform for the rest of the lineup. As Shakib departed for 30 in the 22nd over, the innings never got back on track from there on.

And Mahmudullah, at the end of it, found himself stranded without partners.

It would require a solid effort from the Bangladeshi bowlers now to defend 192. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team

