103 titles, 20 Grand Slams: Look back at Federer's incredible career in numbers

Thursday marked the end of an era as Roger Federer announced his intention to retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in next week in London which will be contest between Team Europe and Rest of the World.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form, but I also know my body's capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years," Federer said. "Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognise when it's time to end my competitive career."

As the tennis legend gets ready to bid adieu to the sport next week, we take a look at Federer's incredible career in numbers.

103 is the number of ATP singles titles Federer won during his illustrious career which is the second-best tally after the legendary Jimmy Connors' 109.

1251 is the number of matches Federer won during his career which also stands second in the all-time list after Connors' 1274. During his career he managed to record 65 straight wins on grass between 2003 and 2008, 41 straight wins overall between 2006 and 2007, 24 consecutive victories against top-10 players and 24-final win between 2003 and 2005.

20 Grand Slams held by Federer is now the third-most in the all-time list after Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21). Nadal surpassed him in Australian Open earlier this year while Djokovic went past him at Wimbledon 2022.

369 is the number of wins Federer pulled off in Grand Slam events which is the best record by any player in Open Era, male or female. The wins included 46 semi-final appearances, 23 of which were on consecutive occasions, and 58 quarter-finals.

105 & 102 is Federer's tally of wins at Wimbledon and Australian Open which is the most by a player at these Grand Slam events and overall the two numbers stands second and third after Rafael Nadal's 112 wins at Roland Garros. Federer also holds the same record at seven other ATP events - Basel (75), Halle Open (69), Indian Wells (66), ATP Finals (59), Dubai Championship (53), Cincinnati Masters (47), Rotterdam (28), Qatar (27).

36 is the last age at which Federer held the World No.1 ranking, which was on June 18 of 2018, and it made him the oldest ever player to hold the top spot in ATP rankings.

6 is the number of events where Federer holds the record of most titles by a player which includes his eight trophies at Wimbledon. The others are Basel (10), Halle Open (10), Dubai Championship (8), Cincinnati Masters (7) and ATP Finals (6).

237 weeks is the record held by Federer for holding the World No.1 ranking in ATP on consecutive occasion, the most by any player. Overall, he held the ranking for 310 weeks which is the second most in the history after Novak Djokovic (373).

0 retirements Federer will retire from tennis next weekend, but he never retired from a match in his career where he played 1526 singles ties and 223 matches in doubles.

184-10 is his win-loss record from his best ever span during his career which was between June 2004 and August 2006. During the period he won at least a set in 194 consecutive matches and won 25 trophies in 35 events which included Australian Open (2006), Wimbledon (2004-06) and US Open (2004-05). During this period, he also managed to reach 17 straight finals.

81 Since making his Grand Slam main draw appearance back in 1999 French Open, Federer has made 81 straight such appearances in his career which is the joint-most by any men's singles player in the Open Era alongside Feliciano López of Spain.

10 Federer is the only make player to have reached 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals in Open Era - between Wimbledon 2005 and the US Open 2007. It eventually ended with his semi-final loss to Djokovic in 2008 Australian Open.

5 Between 2004 and 2008 the Swiss tennis legend lifted the US Open title for five consecutive times, a feat which no player achieved at the event in Open Era. In fact, Federer remains the last player in men's tennis to have successfully retained his US Open title, a record that was ended by Juan Martin del Potro in 2009 final. Federer also won the Wimbledon title on five straight occasions between 2003 and 2007, a feat only matched by Bjorn Borg. No other tennis player ever manged to record five straight title wins at two different Grand Slam event.

10 is the number of events Federer holds the record of being the oldest champion, all of which he won post his 30th birthday and the latest being in Basel in 2019 when he was 38.