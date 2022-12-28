10 winners, 4 stand-bys selected in Sylhet Strikers Pacer Hunt

On the final day of the Sylhet Strikers Pacer Hunt 2023, which was held on Wednesday at Sylhet Outer Stadium, Lakkatura, Sylhet, 10 fast bowlers were chosen, along with four stand-bys.

The two-day pacer hunt involved more than 550 bowlers. The selection panel set the minimum bowling speed at 75 mph.

Winners of the hunt will have the chance to bowl in the Sylhet Strikers' nets during the BPL starting on 6 January and collaborate closely with the coaching staff and domestic and international cricket players.

Additionally, Hasibul Hossain Shanto and Tapash Baisya, two former Bangladeshi fast bowlers, will participate in a virtual session with the winners.

Winners: Mohiuddin Tarek, Mahfuz, Rahel, Habibur Rahman, Rahin, Md Hammad, Shohidul Islam, Nahidur Rahman, Shahan, Rakib Hossain

Stand-by: Riaz, Parvez, Imran, Emdad