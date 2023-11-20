'0-2 and written off': Warner takes dig at critics after winning World Cup

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 12:10 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia batter David Warner took a slight dig at the critics for counting the team out of the tournament after their 6-wicket win over India in the World Cup 2023 Final. Australia put up a comprehensive display against the hosts and clinched their record-extending 6th ODI World Cup title. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 19 November, Australia put up a real show of character to defeat the favourites.

Warner took to Twitter after the win and put up an emotional message.

"Well did you see that happening?? We did, come on Australia. 0-2 and written off," Warner said on Twitter.

Australia had started off their tournament with two back-to-back losses against India and South Africa. Pat Cummins and the Australian team came under huge criticism for coming into the World Cup with just one specialist spinner. Cummins was hammered by the likes of Michael Clarke, who felt that there was no chance that Australia would make it to the knockout stages of the tournament.

On Sunday, Australia batters Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, put in a masterclass to seal a 6-wicket victory over the Indian team.

Travis Head's sensational century was the cornerstone of Australia's chase. His innings of 137 runs was a blend of aggression and finesse, punctuated by 15 boundaries and four towering sixes. Each stroke played by Head was met with a hushed silence from the Indian supporters, who had come in droves to witness what they hoped would be a home victory.

Australia's triumph was a testament to their resilience and strategic prowess. They had started the tournament with defeats but went on to secure nine consecutive victories, culminating in lifting the coveted trophy. Their win was a stark contrast to predictions, which had favored India with a 70% win probability.

