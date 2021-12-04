Bangladesh Climbing Wall and Greening the Earth, an inspiration to learners in Malaysia

Established in 1946 as the first not-for-profit school in Malaysia, the Alice Smith School has been nurturing, inspiring and enriching the lives and characters of young people for the past 75 years. It is the oldest British international school in Malaysia and one of the most prestigious ones in Asia.

Since its founding, the school has grown into a diverse and dynamic community with about 1,400 students from over 40 different nations. For many decades, the core of the student body comprised the founder nationalities of Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland and later as the school matured, the children of alumni. With over 75 years of history, the school has a rich educational heritage and an extensive web of alumni globally.

As one of the earliest schools in this region to be accredited, the Council of British International School (COBIS) Patron's Accreditation commented "The school is an innovative role model and leader for promoting high quality, educational practice as shown by obtaining the UCL IoE gold standard quality mark for professional development."

To foster holistic growth among the students, in addition to many existing co-curricular facilities, the Alice Smith School invested its resources to build a state-of-the-art climbing wall at its 25 acres beautiful purpose-built Secondary Campus.

Taking the spirit of Bangladesh ahead to coincide with the 50th independence of Bangladesh, Dotlines, a Bangladesh based technology group in Malaysia supported this great initiative by making a generous donation to the school in early 2021 in support of endowment. The climbing wall is named as the Bangladesh Climbing Wall with a meaningful quote by Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Bangladesh nation. The quote says "Be a child. Be like a child. Laugh like a child. You will get all the love of the world." This naming opportunity has delivered much pride to all Bangladeshi.

Mahbubul Matin, the President of Dotlines said, "When the opportunity came to be a part of such a well-acclaimed heritage institute in Malaysia, we didn't have to think much but to take the most apt quote from our Father of the Nation and name it Bangladesh Wall. We know how much he loved children unconditionally. We took pride in propagating his love to the children of the world through this climbing wall at the Alice Smith School. It makes me emotional when I think, thousands of children from 40+ nationalities take inspiration from the quote, get to know about Bangladesh and its resilient spirit and take on the challenge to climb the wall every day."

As part of Dotline's corporate social responsibility of giving back to support the local community in Malaysia, the company has also adopted ten trees at the Secondary Campus in support of the Alice Smith School Foundation's #BeSustainable campaign back in 2019 to help green the Earth.

Roger Schultz, the Head of School commented "When we came to know that the 50th independence year of Bangladesh coincided with our school's climbing wall initiative, we were really delighted. The sheer resilience and unstoppable spirit of Bangladesh perfectly matches with the objective we had in mind in building this unique climbing wall at our school. As a leading British international school in the region with a 75 year heritage of success and achievement, the Bangladesh Wall encourages a positive "can do" mental attitude among our students from different nationalities."

Dotlines is a Bangladesh-based technology group, working across 12 capitals of the world in the domains of internet connectivity, cyber security, e-learning, e-healthcare, micro-insurance, logistics and delivery and many other life-impacting services.