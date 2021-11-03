Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu was a very far-sighted and prudent politician

Apart from being a famous politician and one of the organizers of the liberation war, it is possible to dedicate not only in politics but also in business and industrialization by working for the country and the people. Unemployment is one of the major obstacles to the development of Bangladesh. He has helped to create a huge amount of employment to reduce unemployment in the country, which is not a small thing! And it requires sacrifice, conviction and struggle. And he has made us indebted by setting his shining example. He is none other than Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu, a successful businessman and industrialist who is also our guardian.

He was one of the leaders of the Chittagong movement and also his contribution to organise the Awami League after 1975 was immeasurable. The skills that are needed to be an honest and idealist politician and social worker, all of them were in Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu. Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu was a pure patriot and one of the visionary people behind the creation of the Shonar Bangla dream of Bangabandhu. He was a nationalist and rebuiling of the Shonar Bangla dream of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the leader of the people Sheikh Hasina was his only aim. In 2021, Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu bestowed with the posthumous Independence Award as an organizer of the Liberation War for his special contribution to the Liberation War.

Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu's savings were the love of the common man. Until his death, he worked for the masses from above greed and envy. The man who contributed in the struggle period by carrying the lamp of hope through service and great deeds is today asleep in his own village. Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu has proved that if you love people and work for them, people will reciprocate your love. That is why Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu is alive even after his death. He is alive not only in the heart of people of Chittagong but also in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh. Today is the 5th death anniversary of him. He is more radiant, more popular today. Some souls are apparently dead, but positive energy and karma give them immortality. Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu, a short-lived great public leader, who was a gift to the world and civilization. The void created in the Awami family by his death will never be filled.

Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu was born on 1945 in Anowara Haildhor village. His father's name is Nuruzzaman Chowdhury. He was an advocate and landlord. His mother's name is Khorsheda Begum. He was married to one of the renowned industrialists of Late Sirazul Islam Chowdhury's second daughter Nur Nahar Zaman from Chittagong's Boyalkhali Upazilla. Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu completed his secondary school certificate in 1958 from Patiya High School and immediately he admitted to Dhaka Notre Dame College on the same year.

During his intermediate education life, he achieved scholarship and got himself admitted to Illinois University of Science and Technology in USA. Later he studied on business administration in New York University. He came to country on December of 1968 after completing associate degree from there. He started business on 1965.

Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu elected as the South Zilla Student's League on 1958. On 1967 he joined the principle committee of Awami League. On 1970 election he was the member of regional council from Anowara and West Patiya.

On 1971 during the liberation war, Alhaj Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu was one of the organizers. On the eve of the liberation war on the boycott movement, from his Jupiter house in Pathorghata all the activities of war committee were conducted. Bangabandhu's liberty declaration was outreached by cyclostyle method from his Jupiter house after coming to Chittagong. Liberty declaration was delivered to everywhere including radio centers. Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu went to India and taken various responsibility of Bangladeshi immigrants.

He was the committee member of Relief and Rehabilitation of Mujibnagar Government. During the middle of liberation war, he went to many regions of Europe and America for the development of world's people's opinions. Firstly, he went to the London. He went to America as the representative team member which was leaded by Abu Syed Chowdhury. On 1970, Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu became the regional council member (MPA); following on 1972, he became the member of Bangladesh constitutional member and helped composition of Constitution of Bangladesh. He was one of the signers of the constitution in 1972.

After the liberty, he was elected as the national parliament member on 1986, 1991 and 2008. Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu was elected as the South Zilla Awami League president.

He worked as the secretary of central Awami League industry and trade. Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu risking his life by maintaining contact to the staffs of the party after the slaughtered of the full family of Bangabandhu on 1975 and later he played a brave role to reconstruct and resurrection of the party. Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu also played a strong role in the anti-authoritarian movement in the eighties.

He was tortured in prison while participating in the anti-authoritarian movement. Not only a successful politician but also, he was a successful businessman and an industrialist. Before independence, he set up a factory called Boyle Industry on Batali Road. Later Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu established Asif Steel Mill, Javed Steel Mill, Asif Synthetic, Panam Vegetable, Afroza Oil Mill, Bengal Synthetic Products etc.

He purchased Vanguard Steel Mill and Synthetic Resin Products and established the Zaman Industrial Group in the first two decades of independence in Bangladesh. He bought a foreign-owned Armit Mill and built it on a solid foundation. He played a pioneering role in establishing the private banking sector in Bangladesh. He is the founder and founding chairman of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL), the second private bank in the country.

He was re-elected chairman of the bank in 2011 and held the post until his death. Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu also played an important role as the spokesperson and business leader of the country's business community. He was twice the President of the Chittagong Chamber and in 1988 he was the President of the FBCCI, the country's top business organization.

He also served as President of the OIC Chamber of Commerce. In 1989, he was elected Vice Chairman of the 77 Jati Group. He is the only Bangladeshi who has been elected vice chairman of this prestigious international organization. He is the father of 3 sons and 3 daughters. Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu was a patron, humanitarian and philanthropist. He was the elected chairman of Haildhar Union Parishad from 1967 to 1975.

He was also the chairman of Haildhar Union Parishad and the chairman of Thana Parishad after the independence. He established many mosques, madrasas and school colleges in Anwara and West Patiya in Chittagong. He was also involved in many charitable works. He is the Founder of Anwara Degree College, Yogesh Chandra Memorial Trust, Haildhar Bisruzzaman High School, Barumchara, Basruzzaman High School and Jhibashi High School. He was also the founding member of Battali Mohsen Aulia Degree College, Chandnaish Borma College, Enayet Bazar Women's College, A.J Chowdhury Degree College, Raipur Coastal High School, Anowara Paschim Patiar and many school colleges in Chittagong.

