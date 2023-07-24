Zeenat Aman finally making a comeback on the big screen

Zeenat Aman is all geared up for her comeback to the silver screen through Faraz Arif Ansari's latest film, "Bun Tikki." The seasoned bollywood actress was rumoured to be making a comeback since February. And now it has finally been confirmed.

The movie 'Bun Tikki', which also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol, revolves around the story of a father and son and delves into the theme of gender identity. While the focus primarily lies on Abhay and his on-screen son, Zeenat and Shabana play crucial and integral roles, providing the film with its foundation and emotional core.

Reports state that when Faraz approached Zeenat, she loved the script. She always knew that if she made a comeback, it would be with a story that aligned with her ideas and beliefs. According to the 71 year old actress, Bun Tikki was just that. She told Faraz that she had to be a part of this film as it explores many causes that she feels strongly about. Zeenat had last appeared on the big screens in a special cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' in 2019.

