Zahid Hasan and Tauquir Ahmed reunite on the set of 'Ke?'

A crowd gathered around the Aponghor Shooting House at Sector Four in Uttara, Dhaka. Inside, actor Zahid Hasan was visible from a distance. His attention was focused on a piece of paper he held in his hand. He seemed to be rehearsing his lines for the day's shoot. The noise around him was distracting so he went into another room.

Actress Sanjeeda Preeti was waiting inside. His eyes still glued onto the script, Zahid walked in. But shortly after the two engaged in conversation and discussed the plot of a new drama series. Tauquir Ahmed then entered the room.

The actors were gathered together to shoot a new web series "Ke?". Written and directed by Gautam Koiri, the series stars Zahid Hasan and Tauquir Ahmed in two of the leading roles.

"Ke?" is a five-episode drama series scheduled to be released on the OTT platform Bioscope. The series follows the story of two close friends, played by Zahid and Tauquir. The character played by Zahid is a ghostwriter for Tauquir's character. Zahid writes scripts, and they are published under Tauquir's name. One day Tauquir's character is honoured with an award for one of the scripts, and it greatly upsets Zahid's character.

This is the first time Tauquir Ahmed will be starring in a OTT series.

"I have received quite a lot of offers, but sadly I could never make time due to other commitments. Audiences pay a lot of attention to OTT platforms, so I was naturally interested to make my debut. So far, I have had a very satisfactory acting experience in this series. I am certain you will see me return to this platform if I am offered a good script," he said.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

"I received quite a few offers last Eid, but none of them really grabbed my attention. I chose to work on this project because of its story. I have a very good feeling about this. Hopefully fans will enjoy it," said Zahid.

Tauquir also expressed his admiration for the story, adding, "It's been a while since I last worked in front of the camera. It feels good."

Tauquir and Zahid were meeting each other after a year. They hugged and exchanged warm pleasantries. As the two spoke, Zahid noticed a few strands of white hair on Tauquir and snarked, "You have grown old!"

"I am old! My kids have grown up and I've felt the change," Tauquir replied laughing. "I may be old but I am still young at heart!"

Zahid shared his own experiences, "I too have been addressed as 'uncle' a number of times on the streets, but I have no issues with it. I try to enjoy life to the fullest. You can't enjoy yourself if you're hung up on these details."

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Tauquir has been living in America for the past two years. "Everything in America runs in a smooth and disciplined manner. You don't have to worry about too many things. It took me almost half a day to commute to work! You never know where you are going to get stuck in traffic. It ruins your mood whenever you go out. It's depressing. Dhaka has changed so much. Will it ever get better?"

Zahid replied, "No point in wasting time thinking about this, it is a reality we must accept. Now let's focus on our work."

As the two actors conversed, director Gautam walked into the room and laid down a few instructions for Tauqiur. This prompted him to start preparing for the shoot.

As Tauquir was getting his makeup done, Zahid went up to the makeup artist and jokingly instructed him to do something about his grey hair. "It will disappoint the audience if Tauquir looks older than me," he said laughing.

"I am not a heroine, I don't have to look pretty. I will appear in front of the audience with my hair as is," replied Tauquir as he chuckled.

The two got ready and left the room to shoot the scene.