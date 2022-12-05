Yuki Matsuri: A festival of japanese anime lovers

Barnil Shaptarshee, a nine grade student, cosplaying at the event 'Yuki Matsuri' wore the outfit of one of her favourite characters, Kiki.

Organised by Animecon Dhaka at Tokyo Square in Mohammadpur, Yuki Matsuri was an event dedicated to Anime fans in Bangladesh.

"I've been watching anime since I was in class 5 or 6. My favourite anime studio is 'Studio Ghibli'. Watching anime makes me want to cosplay, and I love attending these events often," said Barnil Shaptarshee, a visitor.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Visitors participated in the cosplay competition, and enjoyed music, quizzes and other fun activities. Sheikh Shah Jalal Mahmud, a second year intermediate student, came to the event to participate in the cosplay competition.

He was dressed as the Katana Man, the protagonist of 'Chainsaw Man'.

"Many people view cosplay negatively. But when we were kids in school, we used to participate in Dress-As-You-Want competitions.

Cosplay is exactly the same. It can be called a modern version of Dress-Up-As-You-Want where we unleash our creativity and passion.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

I made my favourite character's costume in a month," said Shah Jalal.

Animecon Dhaka was founded in 2016 by Oly Shahriar Hasan and Wakil Ahmed Shabi.

"I have been watching anime since 2008 when I was a college student. I used to see these kinds of cosplay and pop culture events held abroad.

Ever since then, I have wanted to have something like this in Bangladesh. Then in 2016, a friend of mine and I founded Animecon Dhaka," said Hasan.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Anemicon Dhaka organises three festivals every year, one in summer, one in winter and another in Chittagong.

"The young visitors can show off their love for Japanese culture by cosplaying, performing Japanese music, participating in anime and manga related quizzes and games, etc. Getting into these hobbies can also prevent kids from getting into mischief.

The interest in Japanese culture is growing every day amongst the youth and I see it in a very positive way," added Hasan.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Yuki Matsuri was held on 2 December 2022. In addition to cosplay, the event featured Japanese traditional dance, Anime Music band performances, Anime gaming competition, Anime quiz competition and other activities.