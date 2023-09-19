YouTube suspends adverts on Russell Brand's videos after sexual assault allegations

Splash

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:21 pm

Related News

YouTube suspends adverts on Russell Brand's videos after sexual assault allegations

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:21 pm
Russell Brand in one of his YouTube videos. Photo: Collected
Russell Brand in one of his YouTube videos. Photo: Collected

YouTube has announced the suspension of monetization on Russell Brand's channel due to violations of its "creator responsibility policy." The platform stated that this action is taken to safeguard its users, reports BBC. 

Following media reports regarding the star, the Metropolitan Police has received a report of an alleged sexual assault dating back to 2003.

Over the weekend, allegations of rape and sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 were made against the comedian and actor, which he vehemently denies.

A YouTube spokesperson stated, "If a creator's actions outside our platform have a detrimental impact on our users, employees, or ecosystem, we will take appropriate measures."

In recent years, the former TV and radio personality has shifted his focus, regularly sharing videos on spirituality and politics with his extensive following.

 

Russell Brand / Russell Brand allegations / Youtube

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

1h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

27m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS