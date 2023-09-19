YouTube suspends adverts on Russell Brand's videos after sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand in one of his YouTube videos. Photo: Collected

YouTube has announced the suspension of monetization on Russell Brand's channel due to violations of its "creator responsibility policy." The platform stated that this action is taken to safeguard its users, reports BBC.

Following media reports regarding the star, the Metropolitan Police has received a report of an alleged sexual assault dating back to 2003.

Over the weekend, allegations of rape and sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 were made against the comedian and actor, which he vehemently denies.

A YouTube spokesperson stated, "If a creator's actions outside our platform have a detrimental impact on our users, employees, or ecosystem, we will take appropriate measures."

In recent years, the former TV and radio personality has shifted his focus, regularly sharing videos on spirituality and politics with his extensive following.