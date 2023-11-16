'Young Sheldon' bidding farewell with Season 7

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 01:54 pm

Related News

'Young Sheldon' bidding farewell with Season 7

Young Sheldon Season 7 premiere date is officially set for February 15

Hindustan Times
16 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 01:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After overcoming delays caused by industry strikes, CBS has confirmed that Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 15 at 8:00 pm, adhering to its usual timeslot. 

Season 7 will be the last season of the TV show. 

The announcement brings relief to eager fans who have been anticipating the return of Sheldon and the Cooper family to the small screen.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The decision to premiere in February, a departure from the typical fall return, holds a silver lining for viewers. With production starting immediately after Thanksgiving and continuing until the mandatory break in December, the shift ensures a smoother production process. This strategic timeline allows the cast and crew to secure a few finished episodes, minimizing the likelihood of disruptions in the show's weekly storytelling.

Despite the frustration of a later-than-expected premiere, there's a positive aspect for fans to consider. The delayed start means fewer interruptions during the season's run, offering a more continuous and immersive viewing experience. Typically, a September premiere leads to multiple week-long hiatuses, disrupting the flow of the family comedy's narrative.

Excitement surrounds the upcoming season as it holds the potential to surpass its predecessor, "The Big Bang Theory." The show's unique storytelling, anchored by a remarkable cast that feels like family, has garnered a dedicated fan base since its premiere in 2017.

While the season will be shorter than usual, comprising 15 episodes due to the truncated nature of the 2023-2024 scripted broadcast season, fans can expect a memorable farewell. CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach expresses gratitude to the executive producers and the entire team for six wonderful seasons, promising a proper send-off with the best episodes yet.

As fans eagerly await the February premiere, the question of whether "Young Sheldon" will continue beyond Season 7 lingers. For now, viewers can savour the anticipation of the upcoming season and the promise of a fitting conclusion to this charming prequel series.

 

Young Sheldon / The Big Bang Theory / sitcom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

33m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World