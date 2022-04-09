Yohani appeals for financial assistance to help Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan singer Yohani has called for financial assistance to help Sri Lanka amidst the country's dire economic crisis.

Yohani, who became a global sensation with her hit "Menike Mage Hithe", appealed to Sri Lankans overseas and her global fans to support the project.

In a Go Fund Me fundraising campaign launched by the #ForSriLanka campaign, Yohani and others are attempting to raise USD 1 Million through individual and collective campaigns.

"It is breaking my heart what is happening back there," said Yohani who is currently in Mumbai.

"Sri Lanka is a beautiful country with beautiful people, so I am working with my team to help the way we can," she added.

Yohani added that she has launched a project to help Sri Lanka combat food and medicine shortages.

Video of Sri Lankan singer and songwriter Yohani speaks to WION on Sri Lanka crisis | WION Exclusive

Sri Lanka is currently facing the worst financial crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. After tremendous shortages of food and fuel, the Sri Lankans have started protesting demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation.

The singer said she is with the protestors "by heart and spirit" even if she is not physically there.

"Protest must take place without violence," she added.

The rapper said she does not have "enough political knowledge" to say if the current president should resign or not.

"I personally believe leaders should do what is best for the people with integrity. If they are no longer capable of doing so, they should find an alternative and step down from the leadership," opined Yohani.

The prices of daily necessities have been skyrocketing in Sri Lanka.

According to BBC Sri Lanka had $7.6bn in foreign currency reserves near the end of 2019, but by March 2020 the country had only $2.3bn.

