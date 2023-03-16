Yo Yo Honey Singh announces Netflix documentary, produced by Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, on birthday

On his 40th birthday, singer-composer Honey Singh revealed that a Netflix documentary on his life will be releasing later this year. Directed by Mozez Singh, the documentary is produced by recent Oscar winner Guneet Monga.

Honey Singh, on the occasion of his 40th birthday on Wednesday, revealed that a new Netflix documentary will be out later this year. The documentary on the singer-composer's life is directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Oscar winner Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya Entertainment. The teaser of the documentary shows Honey rapping about his life and reflecting on how far he's come.

On Instagram, the singer and Netflix India sent out a joint post which read, "Singh-ing on top of our voices because Honey Singh's latest documentary comes soon on Netflix! (red heart emoji)." In the video, Honey Singh raps in a voiceover and states, "This life that God has given me, there's a depth to it. That reminds me of my younger self. I've told the world my story." The teaser also shows clips from Honey's performances on stage and features the singer inside the music studio.

Actor Karanvir Bohra commented on the teaser, "Looking good paaji, waiting for it." One fan wrote, "2023 GAME OVER HAI BOSSS (fire emoji)." Another fan added, "Welcome bAck Honey Singhaaaeeeee (fire emoji) LessssGooooo." Many others commented on the wonderful birthday surprise as they wished Honey and shared that they were eagerly waiting for it to premiere.

Mozez's documentary will look into Honey's life and career as well as his sudden break while he was at the top of the music scene a few years ago. From the looks of the teaser, it seems like Honey will be opening up about certain highs and lows of his life. The documentary will also feature interviews with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side.

Born Hirdesh Singh in New Delhi, Honey Singh burst into the music scene in 2003 as a Punjabi rapper. He had hits like Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes by 2011 and was also singing songs on Bollywood soundtracks. The singer-composer had a steep rise and then retreated away from the entertainment industry in 2015. In the last few years, he has returned to singing and composing.

 

