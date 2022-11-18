Xbox November update connects Discord voice chat directly to consoles

Microsoft has officially published the Xbox November update, enabling Xbox owners to join a Discord voice channel using their console, following the announcement of Discord integration for Xbox a few months back.

Users previously had to transfer their Discord voice call from the software (desktop or mobile) onto their Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One, thus the feature is a great addition for Xbox owners.

Thanks to the latest version, noise suppression has been added to Discord Voice, allowing users to eliminate background noises that may interfere with your Discord voice call, such as a dog barking or you working on a keyboard. The capability is nevertheless exclusive to Xbox Series X/S consoles.

In addition to making it easier to join a Discord audio chat, Microsoft announced today that the November update for Xbox offers a new Captures app that improves the way captured games can be viewed, edited, and managed.

The update is available for free download for Xbox systems.