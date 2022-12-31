Xbox Games With Gold for January 2023 Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold for January 2023 Revealed

Iris Fall and Autonauts are the Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023, according to a statement from Microsoft.

All Xbox Live Gold users and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to these two titles when they go on sale next month.

Iris Fall will be accessible between 1 and 30 January, while Autonauts will arrive on 16 January and run through February 15.

Autonauts came out a year later in 2019 and drops you onto strange, empty planets and tasks you with building them up as you see fit. The puzzle and adventure game Iris Fall was launched in 2018 and has a "dreamlike, wonderfully created setting." 

But there is still time to download December's Xbox Titles with Gold as you wait for these games to come. Colt Canyon may be purchased until 31 December and Bladed Fury can be added to your collection until 15 January.

