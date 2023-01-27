Writers Guild Awards: Nominees of 2023

The film and TV winners will be honored at the 2023 Writers Guild Awards ceremonies on 5 March.

Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) — written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

The Menu (Searchlight Pictures) — written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy

Nope (Universal Pictures) — written by Jordan Peele

Tár (Focus Features) — written by Todd Field

Adapted Screenplay

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) — screenplay by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, story by Ryan Coogler, based on the Marvel Comics

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) — written by Rian Johnson

She Said (Universal Pictures) — screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) — screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — screenplay by Sarah Polley, based on the book by Miriam Toews

Documentary Screenplay

2nd Chance (Showtime Documentary Films) — written by Ramin Bahrani

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Netflix) — written by Mark Bailey and Keven McAlester

Last Flight Home (MTV Documentary) — written by Ondi Timoner

Moonage Daydream (Neon) — written by Brett Morgen

¡Viva Maestro! (Greenwich Entertainment) — written by Theodore Braun