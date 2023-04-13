Writ filed with HC to cancel censor clearance of 'Adam'

'Adam' movie poster. Photo: Collected

Jamil Hasan, a Mohammadpur resident, has filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking directions to cancel the censor clearance of the film 'Adam', scheduled for release this Eid and stop its screening and promotion.

The application claims that the film tries to incite religious tension. If this kind of religiously provocative movie is released right after the holy month of Ramadan, there will be an adverse reaction among people.

Meanwhile, many netizens have called out the movie on Facebook and YouTube.