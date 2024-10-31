World Press Photo Exhibition 2024: A window into humanity’s stories, brought to Dhaka

The World Press Photo Exhibition 2024, showcasing selections from the 67th annual World Press Photo Contest, opened last Friday at Drik Gallery in Dhaka.

This exhibition brings to light some of the world's most urgent challenges, presenting powerful visual narratives on topics ranging from devastating conflicts and political turmoil to the climate crisis and the struggles of migrant journeys.

This exhibition, which is touring multiple cities globally, brings to Dhaka a selection of poignant and powerful images from the contest, offering the public a unique window into narratives from across the globe, touching on issues ranging from environmental crises to social conflicts.

Stories that echo beyond borders

As part of its global tour, the exhibition in Dhaka was inaugurated on 25 October with distinguished guests such as Irma van Dueren, the Netherlands' ambassador to Bangladesh; Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression; and Shahidul Alam, Drik's managing director and a former jury member for the World Press Photo Contest.

The photographs, displayed in their original, unaltered forms, invite viewers to confront the realities of critical global issues, sparking discussions and fostering empathy. These images serve as powerful communicators, enabling voices and stories that often go unheard to reach a broader audience.'

Among the highlights of this year's contest is the 'Photo of the Year', taken by Palestinian photojournalist Mohammed Salem. It captures a heartbreaking moment as Inas Abu Maamar cradles her five-year-old niece Saly, killed in an Israeli missile strike in Gaza. Salem's photograph, taken days after his own child's birth, symbolises the profound human cost of conflict, showing the toll on families and the suffering endured by Gaza's civilians.

In Madagascar, Lee-Ann Olwage's photo, titled 'Valim-babena', tells the touching story of 91-year-old Dada Paul and his granddaughter. Living with dementia, Dada Paul is cared for by his family, exemplifying the Malagasy tradition of caregiving as a moral duty. This story reflects not only the challenges of dementia but also the beauty of cultural support systems in action. It won the Story of the Year Award.

Alejandro Cegarra's 'The Two Walls', which won the Long-Term Project Award, offers a glimpse into the perilous journey of migrants atop a freight train to the US border. His project reveals the dangers, hardships, and resilience of those forced into life-threatening migrations, painting a vivid picture of courage amid hardship.

In 'War Is Personal', Julia Kochetova combines photography with poetry and music, offering a raw, intimate perspective on life in war-torn Ukraine. Her interdisciplinary project conveys the resilience and hope of Ukrainians, inviting viewers to grasp the psychological impact of ongoing conflict. It won the Open Format Award.

Among the exhibition's highlights are images that explore the toll of climate change, capturing scenes of devastation from wildfires and flooding and starkly portraying their human and ecological impacts. These images transcend geography, serving as potent reminders of the universal urgency to address environmental challenges.

Photos from conflict zones offer another gripping aspect of the exhibition. These images delve into the lives of those in war-torn areas, humanising statistics by capturing raw emotions of pain, hope, and survival.

A photograph of young children staring at an apple that their mother begged for in Kabul, for instance, encapsulates both innocence and resilience in the face of unimaginable hardship. Similarly, the haunting image of West African immigrants navigating treacherous waters to escape violence reminds us of the price of human conflict and the courage required to survive it.

A photograph that depicts the rising sea level is Eddie Jim's 'Fighting, Not Sinking', where a community elder in Fiji is seen standing on the water with his grandson. Another prominent image features a fisherman walking across the dry bed of a branch of the Amazon River, highlighting the ongoing climate change. There were also photos from the ongoing Myanmar conflict, Afghanistan, and Venezuela as well.

There was also a photo series of a cancer patient and her family.

A legacy of truth in photojournalism

The World Press Photo Contest was first established in 1955 by Dutch photographers who sought to spotlight compelling stories through a contest dedicated to impactful visual storytelling. Over the decades, the contest has grown into an esteemed international platform, celebrating ethical and unfiltered journalism through photography.

The foundation's commitment to authenticity ensures that each photograph is a truthful representation of its subject, free from manipulation. Today, the annual contest and global exhibition continue to connect audiences worldwide, underscoring the importance of press freedom and transparency in a world increasingly susceptible to misinformation.

In its 67th edition, the contest drew 3,851 photographers from 130 countries, with over 61,000 photos submitted. An international panel of judges chose images that capture some of humanity's most pressing narratives, portraying both resilience and vulnerability. This year's exhibition features 129 photographs from 31 regional winners. With this exhibition, the World Press Photo Foundation reaffirms its dedication to authentic storytelling.

Drik previously hosted the 2022 exhibition and managed the judging for 2023 entries as well.

The World Press Photo Exhibition will run until 14 November, from 3pm to 8pm