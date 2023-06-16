World Music Day to be celebrated Saturday at AFD

Fête de la Musique 2023 at Alliance Française de Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

Alliance Française de Dhaka is going to celebrate 'Fête de la Musique 2023', which is globally known as 'World Music Day' with a series of musical performances in its La Galerie on Saturday (16 June) from 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

The Fête de la Musique is open to any participant – be they amateur or professional musicians – who wish to perform in this joyful event. All the participating musicians are asked to perform for free, and all of the concerts are free to the public.

Like every year, Alliance Française de Dhaka is organising several musical concerts – both solo and group performances. Fête de la Musique brings about a great opportunity to immerse and participate in a musical expedition by offering thousands of free concerts all over the world.