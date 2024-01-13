Working in contemporary and trendy content is uncomfortable for me: Raunak Hasan

With a career that reads like a compelling screenplay, Raunak Hasan is slowly but surely becoming a household name, still going strong on both the silver screen and in the hearts of his fans. From gripping dramas to endearing movies, this seasoned actor has effortlessly portrayed a spectrum of characters, leaving a long lasting mark on the country's film landscape.

Bearing the gift of storytelling, Raunak has mastered the art of bringing characters to life, transporting audiences into the very essence of each narrative. His journey from the stage to the screen reflects not only his acting prowess but also his dedication to the craft.

Having been in the entertainment industry since the 90s, Raunak continues to be in high demand for his outstanding acting. He is involved in several upcoming projects, including his own film 'Noya Manush' and a BTV-produced docu-drama about the Liberation War.

"I am having quite a bit of a busy time right now," expressed Raunak about his current engagements. "Aside from 'Noya Manush' and Liberation War drama, I also have a couple of dubbing projects and most importantly, I intend to start a movie project of my own in the early days of 2024," he added.

The release dates of his aforementioned projects have not been published yet, but it will be revealed very soon. While actively acting in documentaries and such, Raunak also is really eager to be a part of feature films in the coming days.

Raunak's intense workload and packed schedule highlight his high demand in the industry, a status earned through immense dedication and hard work. His journey began with a fascination for theatre plays, sparking a belief that acting was his destiny. His initial foray into theatre reinforced this feeling, transforming his fascination into a passion and eventually a career. This progression from a budding enthusiast to a sought-after professional embodies the essence of climbing the industry ladder.

Of course the road to becoming a full fledged actor was anything but easy. "I have always tried to do whatever was necessary to become an actor and continue acting," said Raunak while taking a walk down memory lane.

"I focused heavily on being active in theatres. I was also studying arts, culture, literature and drama to deepen my knowledge of it all. Of course there were struggles. I started out with some really minor roles, ones that could be easily overlooked," the actor continued.

But those were just stepping stones for him. He built himself from the ground up to be where he is today.

Raunak prefers working on projects with a serious tone, yet he is open to diverse roles, including those in lighter, comedic films and dramas, some of which have gained him popularity.

"But if I am being perfectly honest, working in some contemporary and more trendy content is kind of uncomfortable for me," said the actor. "These films or dramas really don't go with my taste. Yet still, I do partake in some of these trendy projects, sometimes out of necessity," he added.

Raunak, as successful as he is, really doesn't stop himself at just being an actor. He tends to dive further into other avenues that come with acting. One of the notable habits he has is writing. It's not really something wildly different or something existent completely out of the entertainment industry. But acting, writing and creation of his own stories; these are his defining activities and what keeps him busy, propelling him further as an artist.

The actor is the General Secretary of the 'Obhinoy Shilpi Shongho'. Given his position in such an organisation, he is always motivated and dedicated to the improvement and betterment of everyone involved in the industry. While he may not be a motivational speaker, he still wants his work to bring something positive for the people and society.

