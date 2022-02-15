Words Have Wings, a solo art exhibition by Asma Sultana, ends today

Artwork by Asma Sultana
Artwork by Asma Sultana

'Words Have Wings', a solo exhibition of artworks by artist Asma Sultana, is a reminder and manifesto to an anesthetised Bengali culture.

 "As an artist, my own language is an integral part of my identity. We know many Bengali social critics, whose words are woven into the long, rich, often-endangered tradition of dissent in our culture. They shaped my ideology through their writing," explained Asma when asked about the inspiration behind her artworks.

Artwork by Asma Sultana
Artwork by Asma Sultana

 "The very practice of my art once began and extended from calligraphy. Rephrasing that concept of critical thinking and expression of unique individual identity is the undertow that links my entire creative endeavour," she added.

Asma Sultana is a Bangladeshi-born British freelance artist, currently living and working in Canada. She earned a bachelor's degree in drawing and painting in Bangladesh, and went on to study fine arts and history of art in London and Toronto. Asma's works have been exhibited in both solo and group shows in Canada, England, India, and Bangladesh.

Artwork by Asma Sultana
Artwork by Asma Sultana

Asma is in Bangladesh after two years since her last visit. 'Words Have Wings' – organised by the artist and curated by Md Shamim Reza, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Art, Jahangirnagar University – highlights the artist's connection to her native cultural roots as well as her passion for freedom of expression.

Artwork by Asma Sultana
Artwork by Asma Sultana

"This exhibition is part of a journey probing my identity through art. As an immigrant, I am residing at a place which has a cultural identity that is diametrically different to my native roots. I was able to imbibe different strands of free expressions that ultimately formed the bedrock of all my artistic efforts"- said Asma.

She uses the unique signature of her body to explore identity in time and space. She employs use of her own fingerprints, footprints and hair to express her artistic vision onto canvases, papers and fabrics.

Artwork by Asma Sultana
Artwork by Asma Sultana

 "I created art with my hand's print to express that it's a part of my identity. I have been curious about the origin of languages since my childhood. The artists and creative people who have deep influence in my thoughts and ideas, I wanted to keep their words and phrases in my art," said Asma

"My hair inhabits my DNA which is an integral part of my biological identity. To express my self-portrait and identity, I use my hair in creating art," she added.

Artwork by Asma Sultana
Artwork by Asma Sultana

'Words Have Wings' was inaugurated on 5 February at EMK Centre, Dhanmondi. The exhibition will end today, at 8 pm. 

 

