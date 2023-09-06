Woody Allen hails 'very lucky life' as he presents 50th film

Splash

06 September, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 10:38 am

Related News

Woody Allen hails 'very lucky life' as he presents 50th film

06 September, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 10:38 am
Woody Allen. Photo: Getty Images
Woody Allen. Photo: Getty Images

U.S. director Woody Allen presented his 50th film to the Venice Film Festival on Monday, telling reporters he had had a "very, very lucky life," making no reference to the scandals that have dogged his latter years.

"I have had nothing but good fortune and I hope it holds out, although obviously it is early this afternoon," he told reporters ahead of the premiere of his first French-language film, 'Coup de Chance'.

"I had two loving parents, I have good friends, I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children. In a few months I will be 88 years old. I have never been in a hospital. I have never had anything terrible happen to me," he said.

In a separate interview to Variety on the sidelines of the film festival, Allen said he supported the #MeToo movement, which has brought intense focus to sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. But he added that it could also become "silly ... When it's being too extreme".

The Venice Film Festival was denounced by some critics for giving Allen a prestigious slot for his new movie, and a small group of protesters demonstrated noisily as he arrived on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of his film, chanting "abusers" and scuffling with police.

Allen originally intended to cast U.S. actors in the main roles, but said he had always been inspired by European filmmakers so was happy to switch languages, even though he doesn't speak French.

Like many of his films, "Coup de Chance" draws inspiration from the themes of love, adultery and death. However, Allen said it was not worth dwelling too long on death.

"There is nothing you can do about it. It is a bad deal and you are stuck with it," he said.

Allen has previously suggested "Coup de Chance" might be his final movie. 

 

Woody Allen / Venice Film Festival / Coup de Chance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

46m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

4h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World