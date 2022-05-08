‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Avengers’ comic book artist George Perez dies

Celebrated comic book artist and writer known for his stellar work on superhero titles like the Avengers, Superman, Wonder Woman and the Teen Titans has passed away.

The 67-year old comic book artist was battling pancreatic cancer.

"George Perez was an artist, a writer, a role model and a friend," Marvel Entertainment wrote on Twitter. "His work paved seminal stories across comics, and his legacy of kindness and generosity will never be forgotten."

"George Pérez made everything look effortless. His contributions were pivotal in both driving and reinventing DC's long and rich history," DC Comics tweeted Saturday. "He will be missed by those here at DC and fans worldwide."

George Perez's Family moved to New York from Puerto Rico in 1940. Perez started his career as an assistant in Marvel before turning 20.

DC publisher Jim Lee termed Perez's art style as the "the perfect storytelling canvas for some of the most important events in DC history."