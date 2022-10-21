Wolfed Down: One-woman theatrical show memerises Dhaka audience

Splash

UNB
21 October, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 10:12 am

Wolfed Down: One-woman theatrical show memerises Dhaka audience

UNB
21 October, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 10:12 am
Photo caption: French puppeteer Laurie Cannac Photo: UNB
Photo caption: French puppeteer Laurie Cannac Photo: UNB

Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) and Goethe-Institut Bangladesh are hosting the theatrical performance 'Wolfed Down' by French puppeteer Laurie Cannac, at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

The theatrical puppetry, presented entirely in English, enthralled the Dhaka audience on Wednesday at 7pm. The first show was a day before on Tuesday at the same venue.

The theatrical presentation is a one-woman performance by Laurie with a varied puppet universe.

The story is based on the popular European fairy tale 'Little Red Riding Hood' by the Brothers Grimm, a brother duo of German academicians, philologists, cultural researchers, lexicographers, and novelists.

This "Gothic" adaptation of 'Little Red Riding Hood' examines the animistic force of the puppet, creates an eclectic relationship between itself and the actress's body, and effectively unites poetry with a sense of humour, amusing the audience.

The stage presentation, directed by Ilka with Laurie's design and interpretation, was nominated for the Molières Jeune Public Prize in 2010.

Puppeteer Laurie attended the Théâtre-Ecole du Passage under the direction of Nils Arestrup and Alexandre Del Perugia, learning the art of theatre.
 

Wolfed Down / Theatrical Show

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

1h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

2h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

3h | Panorama
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

23m | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

1h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

15h | Videos
LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning