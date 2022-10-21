Wolfed Down: One-woman theatrical show memerises Dhaka audience

Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) and Goethe-Institut Bangladesh are hosting the theatrical performance 'Wolfed Down' by French puppeteer Laurie Cannac, at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

The theatrical puppetry, presented entirely in English, enthralled the Dhaka audience on Wednesday at 7pm. The first show was a day before on Tuesday at the same venue.

The theatrical presentation is a one-woman performance by Laurie with a varied puppet universe.

The story is based on the popular European fairy tale 'Little Red Riding Hood' by the Brothers Grimm, a brother duo of German academicians, philologists, cultural researchers, lexicographers, and novelists.

This "Gothic" adaptation of 'Little Red Riding Hood' examines the animistic force of the puppet, creates an eclectic relationship between itself and the actress's body, and effectively unites poetry with a sense of humour, amusing the audience.

The stage presentation, directed by Ilka with Laurie's design and interpretation, was nominated for the Molières Jeune Public Prize in 2010.

Puppeteer Laurie attended the Théâtre-Ecole du Passage under the direction of Nils Arestrup and Alexandre Del Perugia, learning the art of theatre.

