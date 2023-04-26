The Witcher season 3 teaser out

The Witcher season 3 teaser out

The Witcher season 3 teaser shows Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia one last time. Viewers of the show reacted to the teaser on Twitter.

Henry Cavill in The Witcher. Photo: Collected
Henry Cavill in The Witcher. Photo: Collected

The Witcher season 3 teaser is finally out and brings back Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and for the first time he realises "real fear". The teaser shows him taking a sip of a liquid that turns his eyes dark. Soon after, he takes out his sword and says "Now, for the first time, I understand real fear" as he gears up to fight an enemy. As the actor is set to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in season 4, fans of the show shared their reactions to the teaser on Twitter.

The new season stars Henry as the monster-slaying White Wolf, Freya Allen as princess of Cintra and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, along with Joey Batey, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Wilson Mbomio and Tom Canton. The upcoming season will be released in two parts, with the first five episodes dropping on June 29 and the remaining three episodes arriving on July 27.

The official plot summary shared by Netflix read: "As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever."

But fans of the show don't seem to be ready to see Henry being replaced by Liam in the next season. A viewer wrote to Netflix on Twitter, "You should never have replaced #HenryCavill as Geralt! This will be the last season I watch this because he is the perfect Geralt!! Im sure Im not the only one with this opinion & you should stop listening to what @BCG keeps telling you to do. Their ideas are causing you problems!"

Another said, "There is no Geralt without Henry Cavill." "I better get 26 episodes that ends perfectly with Henry being the Witcher!!! No Henry no season 4, thank you!" One more commented, "Hope that's the final, I can't stand watching another season with out Henry." An angry fan also tweeted, "This is so sad that the showrunners have basically kicked out Cavil. The series will never be the same and I have no desire to watch after the next season." "You should listen to your fans, Netflix," read a comment.

 

