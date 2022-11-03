Wishes galore on SRK’s Birthday

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 November, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 01:23 pm

Related News

Wishes galore on SRK’s Birthday

Hindustan Times
03 November, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 01:23 pm
Shah Rukh Khan`s picture collected from his official instagram account
Shah Rukh Khan`s picture collected from his official instagram account

On Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send warm birthday wishes to the actor. Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Juhi Chawla, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and many others shared their messages on Instagram.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on Wednesday. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Farah Khan and actors Dia Mirza, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday among others, penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a series of photos featuring herself with Shah Rukh and wrote, "Mine!! (red heart emoji) my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.."

Karan Johar shared a beautiful compilation of memories with a long message where he reminisced memories of the set of the  famous 'Karan Arjun' movie.

Actors Juhi Chawla shared a video on Instagram sharing her experience of working with Shah Rukh in movies and wrote, "A 100 trees for Shah Rukh Khan. Happy Birthday ShahRukh. May God Bless you and all the ones near and dear to you . Happiness and Love always , always , always. Juhi."

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Dia Mirza shared a picture featuring Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and herself along with Shah Rukh on the Femina cover. 

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Shah Rukh in white outfit with sunglasses and wrote, "Happy birthday Shah Rukh! Wishing you love and light always." 

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan, the first teaser for Pathaan was shared by him on November 2. The film also stars Deepika Padukone alongside John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

Shahrukh Khan / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

6h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

7h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

19h | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

19h | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

20h | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together