Wishes galore on SRK’s Birthday

On Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send warm birthday wishes to the actor. Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Juhi Chawla, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and many others shared their messages on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a series of photos featuring herself with Shah Rukh and wrote, "Mine!! (red heart emoji) my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.."

Karan Johar shared a beautiful compilation of memories with a long message where he reminisced memories of the set of the famous 'Karan Arjun' movie.

Actors Juhi Chawla shared a video on Instagram sharing her experience of working with Shah Rukh in movies and wrote, "A 100 trees for Shah Rukh Khan. Happy Birthday ShahRukh. May God Bless you and all the ones near and dear to you . Happiness and Love always , always , always. Juhi."

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Dia Mirza shared a picture featuring Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and herself along with Shah Rukh on the Femina cover.

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Shah Rukh in white outfit with sunglasses and wrote, "Happy birthday Shah Rukh! Wishing you love and light always."

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan, the first teaser for Pathaan was shared by him on November 2. The film also stars Deepika Padukone alongside John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.