Winners of the 28th the Critics' Choice Awards

Splash

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 11:58 am

Related News

Winners of the 28th the Critics' Choice Awards

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 11:58 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 28th Critics' Choice Awards was held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California on 15 January 2023.

Here are the winners of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Best Director

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Limited Series

The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Movie Made for Television

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Best Foreign Language Series

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Best Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Best Comedy Special

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Best Animated Series

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Best Editing

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Hair and Makeup

Elvis

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Foreign Language Film

RRR

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Best Song

Naatu Naatu – RRR

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best Comedy

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Acting Ensemble

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Critics Choice Awards 2023 / Entertainment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

4h | Habitat
Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

15h | TBS SPORTS
71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

16h | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

18h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

17h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades