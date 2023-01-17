Winners of the 28th the Critics' Choice Awards
The 28th Critics' Choice Awards was held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California on 15 January 2023.
Here are the winners of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Best Director
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Limited Series
The Dropout (Hulu)
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Movie Made for Television
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Best Foreign Language Series
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Best Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Best Comedy Special
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Best Animated Series
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Best Cinematography
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
Best Editing
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Hair and Makeup
Elvis
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Best Foreign Language Film
RRR
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
Best Song
Naatu Naatu – RRR
Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Best Comedy
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Acting Ensemble
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Young Actor/Actress
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans