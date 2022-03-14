William Hurt - Oscar winner and MCU's Thunderbolt Ross - dies at 71

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 10:46 am

Oscar-winning actor, William Hurt, known for his roles in 80s classic such as "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "Broadcast News," died on Sunday

Actor William Hurt arrives for the premiere of his movie &quot;Winter&#039;s Tale&quot; in New York 11 February, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Actor William Hurt arrives for the premiere of his movie "Winter's Tale" in New York 11 February, 2014. Photo: Reuters

Oscar-winning actor, William Hurt, known for his roles in 80s classic such as "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "Broadcast News," died on Sunday at the age of 71, according to Deadline.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday," the actor's son, Will, said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."

The actor disclosed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer which had spread to the bone, although at the time he credited an alternative form of chemotherapy with saving his life, according to media reports.

Hurt's death was also confirmed to Variety by his friend, Gerry Byrne.

Hurt, who studied at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, emerged as one of the most celebrated leading men of the 1980s, earning three Academy Award best actor nominations for his roles in 1985's "Kiss of the Spider Woman", 1986's "Children of a Lesser God", and 1987's "Broadcast News".

He won the Oscar for his portrayal of a homosexual man who shared a prison cell with a political prisoner in Brazil in "Kiss of the Spider Woman".

Hurt received his fourth and final Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in "A History of Violence", a crime thriller released in 2005.

More recently, he starred as General Thaddeus Ross in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk", a recurring role he would reprise in later superhero films based on Marvel Comics including "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Widow."

