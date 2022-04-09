Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Splash

Reuters
09 April, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 10:18 am

Related News

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Reuters
09 April, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 10:18 am
Will Smith accepts the best actor Oscar at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. Photo: Collected via The Hollywood Reporter
Will Smith accepts the best actor Oscar at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. Photo: Collected via The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took the action at a meeting held one week after Smith pre-emptively resigned from the group over his outburst at the live, televised event.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year," academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Smith exhibit on stage."

In a statement, Smith said, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision." The actor has issued previous statements apologizing to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.In addition to the Oscars, the film world's most prestigious awards, the board banned Smith from all other academy events and programs, in person or virtually, for 10 years.

The group did not say, however, that he would be ineligible to be nominated for Oscars during that time. Smith's next movie, action thriller "Emancipation," about a man who escapes from slavery, had been set for release later this year.

No update on the Apple TV+ (AAPL.O) film has been given since Smith strode up to the stage at the March 27 ceremony after comedian Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock across the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in "King Richard," portraying the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams. After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party.

Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that she has a condition that causes hair loss.

Dana Harris-Bridson, editor-in-chief of online entertainment publication IndieWire, called the academy's ban of Smith "too little, too late," saying the group should have removed the actor from the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre.

After the fact, the academy had few options, particularly since Smith resigned before his membership in the group could be revoked, she said.

"The moment they had was the moment in the theater," she said.

In the Friday statement, the academy's leaders said they did not adequately address the situation during the telecast.

"For this, we are sorry," they said. "This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

Shortly after the incident, the academy said it had asked Smith to leave, but details of that statement have been disputed and the actor did stay for the rest of the ceremony.

The academy's CEO and president also expressed "deep gratitude to Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.

"We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast," they said.

"We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

Top News

Will Smith

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Syed Abdul Hamid. Illustration: TBS

Poor services at home driving patients for overseas treatment

11h | Health
Illustration: TBS

Tales of a homecoming

21h | Panorama
Although Bangladesh&#039;s per capita GDP exceeded that of India in current USD, it still lags India by 22 percentage points in terms of purchasing power parity. Photo: TBS

In terms of purchasing power parity, Bangladesh still has a long way to go

23h | Panorama
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

1h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

1h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

1h | Videos
Moscow wants Dhaka by its side at UN, WTO

Moscow wants Dhaka by its side at UN, WTO

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!