Who is ‘Bhapa’ the cat making waves on BRAC University and social media?

The viral photo of Bhapa. Photo: Collected from Bhapa Pitha posting/Facebook

From BRAC University, a heartwarming story has been making the rounds on social media revolving around the friendly neighbourhood cat Bhapa.

You must have already seen a photo of her on campus, sporting a BRAC University ID card around her neck.

But who is Bhapa? Well, she is quite the celebrity already.

Bhapa's name comes from her white and brown fur, which resembles Bangladesh's bhapa pitha.

But what sets Bhapa apart isn't just her unique appearance – it's her friendly nature and the fact that she's expecting kittens soon.

Students of BRAC University have taken Bhapa under their wing, creating a Facebook group called "Bhapa pitha posting" to keep everyone updated on her well-being.

Speaking with The Business Standard, the group's admin, Soumik Mandal, said, "I first interacted with Bhapa three or four days back and created the group two days ago; she is amazing and super-friendly. She usually roams around the parents' lounge and sometimes in the cafeteria. For her welfare, I created this group to communicate about Bhapa so that people can easily connect."

Photo: Soumik Mandal

Every day, Bhapa enjoys the love of everyone on campus and gets treats from the cafeteria by students.

At first, Bhapa was given an ID card by students out of affection, which caught the attention of social media, but eventually, the ID card was removed for her safety as she is pregnant.

A few university guards, who did not want to publish their name, immediately recognised Bhapa when shown a picture of hers.

Photo: Soumik Mandal

"She is viral now; students love her. She's spreading happiness with her playful antics and affectionate meows wherever she goes on campus," one of them said.

Bhapa, however, isn't an official university mascot or ambassador. She just lives around the neighbourhood and shows up to campus when she wishes – as true a cat as any.

For those fortunate enough to encounter Bhapa in person, it's a magical experience.

Whether lounging in the sunshine or exploring the campus grounds, Bhapa's presence is a ray of sunshine that brightens everyone's day.

Her story is also a gentle reminder to appreciate the little things and to treat everyone – furry friends included – with love and care.