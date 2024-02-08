Who is ‘Bhapa’ the cat making waves on BRAC University and social media?

Splash

Nayem Ali
08 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 09:27 pm

Related News

Who is ‘Bhapa’ the cat making waves on BRAC University and social media?

Bhapa’s name comes from her white and brown fur, which resembles Bangladesh’s bhapa pitha. 

Nayem Ali
08 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 09:27 pm
The viral photo of Bhapa. Photo: Collected from Bhapa Pitha posting/Facebook
The viral photo of Bhapa. Photo: Collected from Bhapa Pitha posting/Facebook

From BRAC University, a heartwarming story has been making the rounds on social media revolving around the friendly neighbourhood cat Bhapa.

You must have already seen a photo of her on campus, sporting a BRAC University ID card around her neck. 

But who is Bhapa? Well, she is quite the celebrity already.

Bhapa's name comes from her white and brown fur, which resembles Bangladesh's bhapa pitha. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But what sets Bhapa apart isn't just her unique appearance – it's her friendly nature and the fact that she's expecting kittens soon.

Students of BRAC University have taken Bhapa under their wing, creating a Facebook group called "Bhapa pitha posting" to keep everyone updated on her well-being.

Speaking with The Business Standard, the group's admin, Soumik Mandal, said, "I first interacted with Bhapa three or four days back and created the group two days ago; she is amazing and super-friendly. She usually roams around the parents' lounge and sometimes in the cafeteria. For her welfare, I created this group to communicate about Bhapa so that people can easily connect."

Photo: Soumik Mandal
Photo: Soumik Mandal

Every day, Bhapa enjoys the love of everyone on campus and gets treats from the cafeteria by students. 

At first, Bhapa was given an ID card by students out of affection, which caught the attention of social media, but eventually, the ID card was removed for her safety as she is pregnant. 

A few university guards, who did not want to publish their name, immediately recognised Bhapa when shown a picture of hers.

Photo: Soumik Mandal
Photo: Soumik Mandal

"She is viral now; students love her. She's spreading happiness with her playful antics and affectionate meows wherever she goes on campus," one of them said.

Bhapa, however, isn't an official university mascot or ambassador. She just lives around the neighbourhood and shows up to campus when she wishes – as true a cat as any.

For those fortunate enough to encounter Bhapa in person, it's a magical experience. 

Whether lounging in the sunshine or exploring the campus grounds, Bhapa's presence is a ray of sunshine that brightens everyone's day.

Her story is also a gentle reminder to appreciate the little things and to treat everyone – furry friends included – with love and care.

Top News

BRAC University / cat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

7h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

12h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

17m | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

1h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

5h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

6h | Videos