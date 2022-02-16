When Bappi Lahiri’s gold Lord Ganesha chain attracted Michael Jackson and made him say ‘Fantastic, what’s your name?’

Bappi Lahiri had once revealed the story of his first meeting with ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson. Bappi died on Tuesday night at the age of 69

Bappi Lahiri’s gold Lord Ganesha chain had impressed Michael Jackson. Photo: HT
Bappi Lahiri’s gold Lord Ganesha chain had impressed Michael Jackson. Photo: HT

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. He was 69 years old and battling several health issues.

Bappi, Bollywood's undisputed 'Disco King', once revealed that late pop star Michael Jackson was a fan of his work. During Michael's visit to Mumbai in 1996, he met Bappi and said that he loved his song Jimmy Jimmy from Disco Dancer.

In an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show a few years ago, Bappi had narrated the incident. "Jab woh Bombay mein aaye the, main ek jagah pe baitha tha. Michael Jackson aaye aur mera yeh gold chain, Ganpati wala, unko bohot nazar aaya. Unhone bola, 'Oh my God, fantastic! What's your name?' Maine kaha Bappi Lahiri (When he came to Mumbai, I was sitting somewhere. He came up to me and noticed my gold chain with a Lord Ganesha pendant. He said, 'Oh my God, fantastic! What's your name?' I introduced myself)," he had said.

"'You're a composer?' I said, 'Yes, I have done Disco Dancer.' Jaise hi Disco Dancer bola, woh bole (As soon as I said Disco Dancer, he said), 'I like your song Jimmy Jimmy'," he had added.

Bappi was hospitalised for a month before his death. Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital he was admitted to, told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Fondly known as Bappi da, he was a major success in the 1980s and 1990s. He is known for songs such as I Am A Disco Dancer, Yaar Bina Chain Kahaan Re, Tamma Tamma Loge, Koi Yahaan Naache Naache, Ooh La La and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late musician and tweeted, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

 

