When Bappi Lahiri credited gold jewellery for his success: ‘Mom gave me gold chain and I got my first blockbuster’

Bappi Lahiri was known for his fondness for gold. Photo: HT
Bappi Lahiri was known for his fondness for gold. Photo: HT

Singer Bappi Lahiri, who died at the age of 69, was known for his love for gold jewellery as much as for his hit songs. In an old interview, the legendary singer-composer had said that for him, 'gold is lucky.'

In the interview, Bappi Lahiri had also explained the significance of some of his jewellery pieces. "My mother gave me a gold chain with a Hare Rama Hare Krishna locket in it. I got Zakhmi - my first blockbuster. When my mother put on the chain for me, she had told me it would be lucky for me. More gold chains followed with more box-office successes. I have always got gold from my family. After my mother, it was my wife Chitrani who gifted me another gold chain with a big Ganpati locket on it, on my birthday, in 1977. This was following the super successful box-office runs of Aapki Ki Khatir and Bambai Ae Aa Mera Dost," he said in a piece for Speaking Tree. 

He added, "I have as many as seven chains and the Ganpati has brought a big change in my life. I am a big follower of Siddhivinayak and Lalbagcha Raja. One day I had a dream where I was asked to wear a Ganpati on my chest. Soon after, I was in the Guinness Book Of World Records for my musical accomplishment. Three years ago, my daughter Reema gifted me a big gold chain on my birthday with a Maa Saraswati locket on it. No matter where I travel, some gold jewellery always travels with me. My gold jewellery is so heavy that I can't carry all of it with me abroad. I always want to carry God with me. I have never weighed my gold jewellery. On every chain, God is there, so I have never weighed any of my jewellery."

Bappi Lahiri died due to multiple health issues on Tuesday night. The news of his death was shared by hospital doctor on Wednesday morning. Bappi Lahiri was best known for his hit songs in the '80s and 90's. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

 

