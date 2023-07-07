What are cinema goers’ thoughts on the latest Eid movies?

Afran Nisho in 'Surongo'. Photo: Collected.

According to film experts, the five movies that came to theatres this Eid have revitalised our stagnant film industry after a while. These movies have garnered significant interest from the audience – with spectators rushing to buy advance tickets.

Theatres have witnessed long queues in front of ticket booths and shows went housefull for days. And what were their reactions after watching the movies? While some expressed appreciation, others walked out and offered heavy criticism.

The Business Standard documented some of the cinema goers' responses and here they are:

Surongo

Cinema goers had a diverse range of reactions to Afran Nisho's debut film 'Surongo', directed by Raihan Rafi, also starring Tama Mirza in the central role. Here are a few reactions from the audience:

"The best movie I have seen in 2023 is Surongo. It tells a real story. In terms of acting, Afran Nisho as Masud and Tama Mirza as Moina have done very well. I also want to thank the director," said Yasin Ali.

"Shurongo is best for awakening Bengali youths and romantics! Kudos to the Surongo Movie team for inciting social decay." said Farhad Hassan.

"Surongo was more fun to watch with a lot of people around, as it was housefull. Nisho's acting was amazing. I went to the theatre exactly for this," said Khandkar Rifat.

"Nisho is being arrogant, acting in just one movie in all his life," said Ataharul Islam.

"My deepest condolences to the aunties who are calling Surongo 'adult content'. At home, their children consume adult content on the internet but they can't do anything about that, but here they are, reacting to some intimate scenes from Surongo that are probably not even provocative. Only God knows how saintly they are themselves," said Ishaq Faruki.

Priyotoma

Directed by Himel Ashraf, 'Priyotoma' stars self-styled "King Khan" Shakib Khan and Kolkata's Idhika Paul in the lead roles. Some of the audience reacted to the movie like this:

"Our Megastar Shakib Khan has outdone himself as Sumon in Priyotoma," said Muhammad Ruhul Amin.

"Priyotoma will bring back the golden history of Bangla cinema. Priyotoma will make that happen," said Prince Asad.

"High ticket prices deprive the poor audience like me from watching good movies. I paid a high price for a ticket to watch Priyotoma," said Aashiq Hasan.

"All this false publicity about this movie should stop right away. After watching the movie all I can say is it tells a completely bogus story, as usual. Shakib shouldn't be given so much importance," said Ali Rimon.

"In my 35 years of life, I've never seen a movie that saw so much hype as Priyotoma." said Nishad Mahmud.

Casino

Saikat Nasir's 'Casino' stars Nirab Hossain and Shabnom Bubly in the lead roles. Its audience reacted this way:

"After a long time I watched a movie with a different kind of story. Good luck to 'Casino'," said Mili Ahmed Soma.

"In 'Casino', Nirab, Bubly and Taskin's performances were simply amazing. I liked Nirab's acting a lot!" said Alim Ullah.

"First I saw 'Priyotoma', 'Surongo' after that and then 'Casino' last. Among the three, 'Casino' is my number two," said Md Rishad.

"Nirab looked his smartest in this movie compared to all his previous ones," said Jasim Uddin Apan.

"It's a modern thriller movie and is in tune with the time," said Tahmina Tanni.

Prohelika

Chayanika Chowdhury in her latest directorial 'Prohelika' brought back Mahfuz Ahmed to acting after eight long years and Shabnom Bubly co-starred next to him in it. This is how the audience reacted to 'Prohelika':

"This is a neat movie and family-friendly. I watched it with my elderly mother and daughter. There were no scenes in it that could cause discomfort," said Shanta Pal.

"This should be the way; Bangla movies should be made in a way where there is a story to watch. Good luck 'Prohelika'," said Anuradha Mandal.

"Instead of chasing after men like Shakib, run after good roles, Buby. Your future will be bright," said Umama Sarah.

