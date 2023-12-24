Wham!'s Last Christmas finally reaches Christmas No 1, 39 years after release

"Last Christmas" by Wham! has achieved a historic milestone in pop music, securing the top spot on the Christmas chart for the first time in nearly four decades since its release.

Written by George Michael during his teenage years, the song, which he co-created with his school friend Andrew Ridgeley as part of the pop duo, has consistently appeared on the Christmas charts.

However, it had never secured the top festive spot until this year.

It was released in the winter of 1984, but was famously held off the number one spot that year by the UK's charity anthem Do They Know It's Christmas? sung by the collected efforts of Band Aid.

During that period, George Michael, the singer of the song "Last Christmas," decided to contribute all the profits from the song to the Band Aid fund. This initiative aimed to support humanitarian efforts addressing the Ethiopian famine of that particular year.

George Michael died in 2016, but his song has continued to rise in popularity.

The romantic comedy film directed by Paul Feig "Last Christmas" was also inspired by the music of George Michael and Wham!