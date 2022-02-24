West Bengal Film ‘Cat Sticks’ premiers at ‘Amar Bhashar Chalachchitra 1428’

West Bengal film "Cat Sticks" has been screened for the first time in Bangladesh on Thursday 24 February at 1pm at "Amar Bhashar Chalachchitra 1428" at the TSC premises of Dhaka University.

Renowned films like Satyajit Ray's 'Agantuk', 'Monpura', 'Unoponchash Batash' and 'Rehana Maryam Noor' were screened on the first day of the five day long festival organised by Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS).

Photo: Courtesy

Mir Sabbir's Raat Jaaga Phool will be screened on Thursday at 1 pm. 3.30 pm and 6.30 respectively.

On 26 February, the last day of the festival, a film will be awarded the Hiralal Sen Padak like every year in commemoration of the Indian subcontinent's first film director, Hiralal Sen.