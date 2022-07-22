Wes Anderson shares plot synopsis for new film Asteroid City

Wes Anderson is set to release his follow-up to The French Dispatch. As per a report from Variety, the beloved director's 11th feature film has been acquired for distribution via Focus Features. The plot synopsis by the distributor is as follows:

"Asteroid City is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. It tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more."

A lot of Anderson's frequent collaborators are returning for this film, such as Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe, and Tony Revolori.

The cast also sees the addition of a bunch of hollywood favourites such as Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, and Maya Hawke.

Asteroid City was filmed in Spain last year. The film was co-written by Roman Coppola, who collaborated with Anderson on The Darjeeling Limited, Moonrise Kingdom, Isle Of Dogs, and The French Dispatch.