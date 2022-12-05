The Weeknd hints at new music for James Cameron's Avatar 2, shares teaser clip

Splash

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 08:54 pm

Related News

The Weeknd hints at new music for James Cameron's Avatar 2, shares teaser clip

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 08:54 pm
The Weeknd, in a Twitter post last November, said “The Grammys remain corrupt. Photo: Collected
The Weeknd, in a Twitter post last November, said “The Grammys remain corrupt. Photo: Collected

The Weeknd has teased new music for the soundtrack for James Cameron's much-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. In a short clip shared on his Twitter account, the Canadian singer hinted that new music is coming from him very soon. He simply captioned the tweet with 12.16.22, as the clip displayed the film's logo and 16 December release date. 

The short clip teased a drumbeat score accompanied with a choir, reminding of the previous film's dazzling score designed by James Horner. The official Twitter account of the film also retweeted the singer's post. Producer Jon Landou also followed suit, and posted a picture with The Weeknd, with the caption, "As the Na'vi [the fictional language of the film] say, 'Zola'u nìprrte' soaiane Avatar'… Welcome to the Avatar family."

Although no further update has been revealed about the singer's involvement with the soundtrack of Avatar, this is not the first time The Weeknd has given his contribution to a film's soundtrack. The singer had scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for the track Earned It, which appeared in the 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey. His most recent collaboration was with Metro Boomin's newest record, that also featured performances by Future, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and the late Takeoff.

Anticipation is high for Avatar: The Way of Water, which has been in development for several years. Director James Cameron has already revealed that he is ready to release the subsequent sequels of the film but everything rests on the fate of the 16 December release of the second film. 20th Century Studios has already pipelined Avatar 3 for a December 2024 release. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water is poised to open to at least $150 million in the US when it debuts in theatres next week. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang among others.

The Weeknd / Avatar 2 / James Cameron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

11h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

42m | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

2h | Videos
Crisis looming over import worth $2.5B in Ramadan?

Crisis looming over import worth $2.5B in Ramadan?

3h | Videos
Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence