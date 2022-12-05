The Weeknd hints at new music for James Cameron's Avatar 2, shares teaser clip

The Weeknd has teased new music for the soundtrack for James Cameron's much-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. In a short clip shared on his Twitter account, the Canadian singer hinted that new music is coming from him very soon. He simply captioned the tweet with 12.16.22, as the clip displayed the film's logo and 16 December release date.

The short clip teased a drumbeat score accompanied with a choir, reminding of the previous film's dazzling score designed by James Horner. The official Twitter account of the film also retweeted the singer's post. Producer Jon Landou also followed suit, and posted a picture with The Weeknd, with the caption, "As the Na'vi [the fictional language of the film] say, 'Zola'u nìprrte' soaiane Avatar'… Welcome to the Avatar family."

Although no further update has been revealed about the singer's involvement with the soundtrack of Avatar, this is not the first time The Weeknd has given his contribution to a film's soundtrack. The singer had scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for the track Earned It, which appeared in the 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey. His most recent collaboration was with Metro Boomin's newest record, that also featured performances by Future, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and the late Takeoff.

Anticipation is high for Avatar: The Way of Water, which has been in development for several years. Director James Cameron has already revealed that he is ready to release the subsequent sequels of the film but everything rests on the fate of the 16 December release of the second film. 20th Century Studios has already pipelined Avatar 3 for a December 2024 release. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water is poised to open to at least $150 million in the US when it debuts in theatres next week. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang among others.