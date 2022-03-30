The Weeknd and Billie Eilish join massive social media rally to aid Ukrainian refugees

Splash

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 11:59 am

Related News

The Weeknd and Billie Eilish join massive social media rally to aid Ukrainian refugees

On 8 April, the Stand Up for Ukraine event will take place one day before a pledge summit hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 11:59 am
Billie Eilish and The Weekend. Photo: Collected
Billie Eilish and The Weekend. Photo: Collected

The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, and Radiohead are among the celebrities who will take part in a Global Citizen social media rally demanding governments and organisations throughout the world to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and elsewhere.

On 8 April, the Stand Up for Ukraine event will take place one day before a pledge summit hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. 

The summit's goal will be to raise funds to assist individuals who have been displaced as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Other crisis zones throughout the world, such as Yemen, South Sudan, and Afghanistan, will also benefit from the funds.

Madonna, U2, Celine Dion, Billy Joel, Hugh Jackman, Green Day, Juanes, Garth Brooks, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves, Pharrell, Ozzy Osbourne, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tame Impala, Chris Rock, Jon Batiste, Alejandro Sanz, Demi Lovato, and Pearl Jam will also be taking part.

Billie Eilish / The Weeknd / Ukrain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

23h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

1d | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

1d | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

2h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

14h | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

15h | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online