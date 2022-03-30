The Weeknd and Billie Eilish join massive social media rally to aid Ukrainian refugees

The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, and Radiohead are among the celebrities who will take part in a Global Citizen social media rally demanding governments and organisations throughout the world to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and elsewhere.

On 8 April, the Stand Up for Ukraine event will take place one day before a pledge summit hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen.

The summit's goal will be to raise funds to assist individuals who have been displaced as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Other crisis zones throughout the world, such as Yemen, South Sudan, and Afghanistan, will also benefit from the funds.

Madonna, U2, Celine Dion, Billy Joel, Hugh Jackman, Green Day, Juanes, Garth Brooks, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves, Pharrell, Ozzy Osbourne, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tame Impala, Chris Rock, Jon Batiste, Alejandro Sanz, Demi Lovato, and Pearl Jam will also be taking part.