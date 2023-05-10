The Weekend’s next album might be his last

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, may soon stop using his stage-name now that he has been admitted into the HBO family. He stated that his upcoming album will likely be "his last hurrah as The Weeknd" in an interview with W Magazine for the publication's cover story promoting his new series The Idol.

"The album I'm working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd," he continued.

"I'm going through a cathartic path right now," Tesfaye told W. "It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."

Tesfaye has hinted that his next album could wrap up a trilogy that would also include 2020's 'After Hours' and last year's 'Dawn FM'. "I have to do this," he said. "I've said everything I can as The Weeknd."